Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah? Vote for the greatest in the Eurosport Cup

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
Our next topic is: Who is the greatest LIverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.
How does it work?
The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Liverpool player ever
YESTERDAY AT 10:41
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16
- Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 27/06 – Final
- Sunday 28/06 – The result!
It's time for King Kenny to enter the fray!
Kenny Dalglish v Bruce Grobbelaar
Fernando Torres v Ron Yeats
Jamie Carragher v Michael Owen
Roger Hunt v Roberto Firmino
John Barnes v John Arne Riise
Virgil van Dijk v Mohamed Salah
Xabi Alonso v Mark Lawrenson
Alan Hansen v Jan Molby
