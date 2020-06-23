Football
Premier League

Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah? Vote for the greatest in the Eurosport Cup

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our next topic is: Who is the greatest LIverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.

How does it work?

Premier League

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Liverpool player ever

YESTERDAY AT 10:41

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16
  • Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 27/06 – Final
  • Sunday 28/06 – The result!

It's time for King Kenny to enter the fray!

Kenny Dalglish v Bruce Grobbelaar

Poll
Kenny Dalglish v Bruce Grobbelaar
Kenny Dalglish
Bruce Grobbelaar

Fernando Torres v Ron Yeats

Poll
Fernando Torres v Ron Yeats
Fernando Torres
Ron Yeats

Jamie Carragher v Michael Owen

Poll
Jamie Carragher v Michael Owen
Jamie Carragher
Michael Owen

Roger Hunt v Roberto Firmino

Poll
Roger Hunt v Roberto Firmino
Roger Hunt
Roberto Firmino

John Barnes v John Arne Riise

Poll
John Barnes v John Arne Riise
John Barnes
John Arne Riise

Virgil van Dijk v Mohamed Salah

Poll
Virgil van Dijk v Mohamed Salah
Virgil van Dijk
Mohamed Salah

Xabi Alonso v Mark Lawrenson

Poll
Xabi Alonso v Mark Lawrenson
Xabi Alonso
Mark Lawrenson

Alan Hansen v Jan Molby

Poll
Alan Hansen v Jan Molby
Alan Hansen
Jan Molby
Champions League

UEFA exco to meet as uncertainty continues

16/04/2020 AT 14:16
Serie A

"Lock them in a room until they agree." Italy split over season re-start

16/04/2020 AT 13:21
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolSteven Gerrard
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Man United's Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea amid criticism

38 MINUTES AGO
Football

Europe's leading clubs face 20-25% drop in enterprise values-study

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

Bayern's Rummenigge: Transfer fees must fall to rational levels after pandemic

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Middlesbrough sack Woodgate and appoint Warnock as manager

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

00:03:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleScott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United deal
Next articleBayern's Rummenigge: Transfer fees must fall to rational levels after pandemic