Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah? Vote for the greatest in the Eurosport Cup

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our next topic is: Who is the greatest LIverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.

How does it work?

Premier League The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Liverpool player ever YESTERDAY AT 10:41

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16

Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals

Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals

Saturday 27/06 – Final

Sunday 28/06 – The result!

It's time for King Kenny to enter the fray!

Kenny Dalglish v Bruce Grobbelaar

Poll Kenny Dalglish v Bruce Grobbelaar Kenny Dalglish Bruce Grobbelaar

Fernando Torres v Ron Yeats

Poll Fernando Torres v Ron Yeats Fernando Torres Ron Yeats

Jamie Carragher v Michael Owen

Poll Jamie Carragher v Michael Owen Jamie Carragher Michael Owen

Roger Hunt v Roberto Firmino

Poll Roger Hunt v Roberto Firmino Roger Hunt Roberto Firmino

John Barnes v John Arne Riise

Poll John Barnes v John Arne Riise John Barnes John Arne Riise

Virgil van Dijk v Mohamed Salah

Poll Virgil van Dijk v Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

Xabi Alonso v Mark Lawrenson

Poll Xabi Alonso v Mark Lawrenson Xabi Alonso Mark Lawrenson

Alan Hansen v Jan Molby

Poll Alan Hansen v Jan Molby Alan Hansen Jan Molby

Champions League UEFA exco to meet as uncertainty continues 16/04/2020 AT 14:16