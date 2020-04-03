Getty Images
VOTE: Do you agree with our 'most underrated' shortlist?
Think there’s a player who deserves more credit? Is there someone you’re always telling your mates about, but they just aren’t listening? Now's your time to share your knowledge with the world.
Listen to Game of Opinions: Who is the Premier League's most underrated player?
We squabbled over who is the most underrated player in the Premier League on the latest Game of Opinions, a new football podcast from Eurosport.
Our discussion produced three viable options for the unofficial accolade (after the argument for Lucas Moura quickly disintegrated):
- Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace)
- Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa)
- Emi Buendia (Norwich City)
Now you have the casting vote. Listen to the latest Game of Opinions podcast, or watch the vodcast above. Do you agree with any of our journalists? Or are you thinking of someone completely different?
Vote and comment in our Twitter poll below!
WRITTEN ARGUMENTS
- On Monday, Ben Snowball made the heavily-criticised case for Lucas Moura – and to be honest it's best not even reading. But if you must, here it is.
- On Tuesday, Pete Sharland made the case for Vicente Guaita – claiming "it is astonishing more people aren’t aware of just how good Guaita has been". Read his views here.
- On Wednesday, Carrie Dunn made the case for Conor Hourihane – saying "working hard is a talent, and one that’s all too often neglected and overlooked". Read her views here.
- On Thursday, Marcus Foley made the case for Emi Buendia – claiming he has "put up numbers that shame players at better clubs". Read his views here.