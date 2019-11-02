Walker secures late win for City

Manchester City recovered from a goal down to snatch a late win over Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

James Ward-Prowse had put the visitors, who restored pride after their 9-0 defeat to Leicester City, ahead, but late second half strikes from Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker turned the game om its head.

The champions started with purpose, but Ward-Prowse struck on 13 minutes, tapping home the rebound after Stuart Armstrong’s long-range effort.

In complete contrast to last week, Southampton were defensively resolute. David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling attempted to break the lines throughout the first half, but Alex McCarthy had very little to worry about in the visiting goal.

There were a couple of shouts for a City penalty, most notably for handball against Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but referee Lee Mason was unmoved.

City replaced Silva with Gabriel Jesus at half time and continued to probe. Sterling and Aguero were both frustrated as they approached the area as the Saints kept the door firmly shut.

Moments after heading over the bar, Aguero levelled by lashing home Walker’s cross from the right-hand side.

City’s pressure eventually told after two errors by McCarthy; first he picked up a back pass, allowing De Bruyne to shoot wide from a free kick in the area, before palming Angelino’s cross into Walker’s path for the winner.

TALKING POINT – Brave Saints restore pride but City prevail

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had spoken about regaining their dignity following the mauling against Leicester and they certainly did that. Defensively, they were brave and resolute, and they won’t be the last team to succumb to City’s attacking quality. It was a frustrating afternoon for the hosts, Aguero and Sterling particularly, but they got over the line after dominating throughout.

MAN OF THE MATCH – James Ward Prowse (Southampton)

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring their first goalReuters

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Angelino 7, Fernandinho 6, Stones 6, Walker 7, D. Silva 6, Gundogan 6, De Bruyne 6, B. Silva 6, Sterling 6, Aguero 7 Substitutes: Jesus 6, Foden n/a, Otamendi n/a

Southampton: McCarthy 6, Hojbjerg 7, Vestergaard 7, Stephens 7, Bednarek 7, Valery 6, Armstrong 6, Romeu 6, Ward-Prowse 8, Redmond 7, Ings 6 Substitutes: Danso 5, Djenepo n/a, Adams n/a

KEY MOMENTS

13’ - GOAL! - Well, who saw this coming? Ward-Prowse scores, tapping home the rebound from Armstrong's effort.

66’ - CHANCE! - Aguero finally gets a sight of goal, but he can't guide his header from Bernardo's cross on target. That sums up his afternoon so far.

70’ – GOAL! Finally. Aguero is there! He meets Walker’s cross with a driven finish. 1-1.

79’ – BACK PASS! City have a free kick in the area after McCarthy picks up a pass back to him. De Bruyne puts it wide.

86’ – GOAL! Another McCarthy error. This time he palms Angelino's cross into the path of Walker.

KEY STATS

Aguero has scored nine goals from just 10 shots on target this season.