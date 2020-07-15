WATCH: Virgil Van Dijk makes a rare blunder for Arsenal's first goal against Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk made a rare blunder and gifted Arsenal their first goal in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The visitors created all the early pressure and opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Sadio Mane lashed in his 17th goal of the season from close range.

Yet the home side were handed a free pass back into the game 12 minutes later when Van Dijk made a back pass straight into the path of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman calmly rounded defender Fabinho and keeper Alisson and fired into an empty net.

It made for an incredible rare blunder by Van Dijk as it was just his second error leading to a goal in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

A second moment of calamitous work at the back from Liverpool then gifted the lead to Arsenal before the break, when Alisson attempted a chipped ball out to Andrew Robertson that Lacazette ran onto and pulled back to Reiss Nelson.

The 20-year-old turned and shaped his shot beyond the diving keeper into the bottom left corner.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

