Watford boss Nigel Pearson: We had passengers in West Ham defeat

Nigel Pearson says his Watford side had "passengers" after their 3-1 defeat to West Ham pulls them into a relegation scrap.

West Ham all but guaranteed their Premier League safety with an emphatic victory over fellow strugglers Watford at the London Stadium on Friday with all their goals coming before half-time.

What was expected to be a nervy contest between the sides perched immediately above the drop zone became something of a breeze for the Hammers who were 3-0 up after 36 minutes thanks to goals by Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice. Watford replied early in the second half through Troy Deeney and there were some home nerves but West Ham stood firm.

Pearson cut a frustrated figure after the game, and felt there were players in his team who did not pull their weight in the first half.

"We had passengers unfortunately and it's disappointing at this stage in the season," he told Sky Sports post-match.

"There's no getting away from the fact that the performance in the first half was more than disappointing. I would expect better from our players for sure. That's not to say everybody and what I say stays in the dressing room.

"Now it's not about self-preservation, it's about making sure collectively we take responsibility.

The players will go home tonight and think 'wow, we've left that drift past us' and it's a game where we had opportunities to do much better in.

Troy Deeney (R) scored Watford's only goal in the 3-1 defeat Image credit: Getty Images

The result means Watford are only three points clear of the drop zone and, with their last two games against Manchester City and Arsenal, they face a nail-biting end to the season.

Pearson says Watford must dictate their own fate.

He added: "We have to cope with it so I can't waste a lot of time thinking about what everyone else has to do.

If you don't take care of your own results then it comes back to bite you where you don't want to be bitten.

Moyes: We are in a good position

"I don't know how it was in the second half but it didn't feel very nice," West Ham manager David Moyes said.

"But we started brilliantly well and the goals we scored were terrific. It if were the other way we'd have had to get after the game so I have to give Nigel (Pearson) and Watford credit.

"We stood up to everything we got. Our first half performance was excellent and so was the second half from the defensive aspect."

He added: "We are in a good position. Teams still have that chance and we have to do that job, even scoring the goals has helped, I wanted us to keep our goal difference as good as it could be.

"We have 37 points with a couple of games to go, if we get 40 points we'll have done it off our own back."

Additional reporting from Reuters.

