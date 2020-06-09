Football
Premier League

Watford goalkeeper Foster signs new two-year deal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ben Foster

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
19 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new two-year contract to extend his stay at Vicarage Road, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old ex-England international was set to become a free agent at the end of this month but will now take part in Watford's fight to secure their top-flight status when they restart their campaign at home to Leicester City on June 20.

Liga

Espanyol the biggest name at stake in crowded La Liga relegation battle

2 HOURS AGO

Foster, who has amassed nearly 150 appearances for Watford across two spells, has started each of the club's 29 league games this season, recording 89 saves and nine clean sheets.

Play Icon
WATCH

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

00:01:25

With nine games of the season left, Nigel Pearson's Watford side sit above the relegation zone on goal difference.

"We've got to hit the ground running, that's for sure, and I really believe we can get up to mid-table if we come back all guns blazing and get three wins on the bounce,” Foster said on the club's website https://www.watfordfc.com/news/foster-well-be-giving-it-everything.

“All of a sudden we go from 17th to mid-table as it's that tight between six or seven teams. It's massive we get off to a good start.”

Premier League

Man City boss Guardiola turns to mentor Lillo to fill Arteta void

3 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Liga

Espanyol the biggest name at stake in crowded La Liga relegation battle

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Man City boss Guardiola turns to mentor Lillo to fill Arteta void

3 HOURS AGO
Liga

Why are Real Madrid and Barcelona suddenly a bit ordinary?

4 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

German footballers 'take painkillers like Smarties', according to documentary

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

00:03:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

00:01:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

8 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

07/06/2020 AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Formula 1

Raikkonen 'threw it away' in qualifying

29/07/2017 AT 15:22
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleMan City boss Guardiola turns to mentor Lillo to fill Arteta void
Next articleHawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season