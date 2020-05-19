Troy Deeney of Watford gestures as he inspects the pitch ahead of the start of the Premier League match between Norwich City and Watford FC at Carrow Road on November 08, 2019

Watford captain Troy Deeney says he will not resume training this week out of concern for his son's health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troy Deeney will not be returning to Premier League action with Watford as he does not want to risk the health of his family.

Transfers Villa demand £80m for Man Utd target Grealish - Paper Round 17/05/2020 AT 05:52

Speaking to Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew on a podcast, he explained that: "We're due back in this week. I've said I'm not going in."

WHAT ELSE DID DEENEY SAY?

"My son is five months and he's had breathing difficulties. I don't want to come home to put him in more danger. You've got to drive in in your own kit, you can't have showers, then you've got to drive back home in the same dirty kit you've got."

"While we are getting tested and while we are going to be in a very safe environment, it only takes one person to get infected within the group. I don't want to be bringing that home.

"I can't get a haircut until mid-July, but I can go and get in a box with 19 people and jump for a header. I don't know how that works. No one could answer the questions, not because they didn't want to, just because they don't know the information."

Fabinho of Liverpool heads the ball with pressure from Troy Deeney of Watford Image credit: Getty Images

WHAT ARE THE PREMIER LEAGUE PROPOSING?

Premier League players are allowed to return to training from Tuesday after clubs agreed to allow "small group" sessions, with a possible resumption of normal 'contact' training next week.

Mark Gillett, the Premier League's medical advisor, has suggested that the threat to football players is currently thought to be minimal.

“We will do everything we can to mitigate against [the risk] … as more information becomes available,” he said. “But the risk in young fit athletes is still very small and I think that is an important factor.”

However, he has also confirmed that the league will be monitoring the risk posed to BAME players as information is released.

WHAT HAVE OTHERS SAID?

Harry Maguire tackles Raheem Sterling Image credit: Getty Images

A number of Premier League players are thought to be reluctant to return to training, including Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Chelsea's Willian.

Raheem Sterling

"I'm not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be.

"I've had friends whose grandma has passed away, I've had family members as well that have passed away.

"You've got to be wise and take care of yourself and those around you."

Play Icon WATCH Sterling: Weeks of training needed before restart 00:01:27

Arsene Wenger

We cannot take medically take such a big gamble, we have to be safe. Nobody believes that by mid-July we will be completely safe.

Danny Rose

"Government is saying 'bring football back' because it is going to boost the nation's morale.

"I don't give a f*** about the nation's morale, bro, people's lives are at risk.

"Football shouldn't even be spoken about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively. It's b******s."

"Football should be the last of things that need to be sorted."

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE CONCERNS?

Play Icon WATCH Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers 00:01:29

Britain's statistics office said this month that black men are 4.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19-related causes than white males.

About a third of Premier League players are from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background.

Britain's statistics office said this month that black men are 4.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19-related causes than white males.

About a third of Premier League players are from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background.

The Professional Footballers' Association have requested that the Premier League carry out further research on the effects on BAME players from the coronavirus.

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 official death toll has reached nearly 43,000, according to a Reuters tally of data that includes suspected cases and confirms the country's status as the worst-hit in Europe.

Additional reporting from Reuters

Transfers Chelsea confident of signing United youngster Gomes - Paper Round 12/05/2020 AT 21:22