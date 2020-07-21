Watford skipper Troy Deeney denies report of half-time fight amidst Nigel Pearson exit

Amidst manager Nigel Pearson's shock exit, Watford captain Troy Deeney has dismissed reports a fight broke out in the dressing room during Friday's 3-1 defeat by West Ham United.

Manager Nigel Pearson was sacked after the defeat, which left them three points above the relegation zone.

"I just want to put out there, there was no fight at half time," Deeney, 32, told broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

"It's 2020. We don't do that anymore. You know, certainly with all the cameras and everything, you'd certainly see a lot more if that was the case.

"The gaffer didn't put his hands on anybody. He was just frustrated and had a firm talking to, so no one was fighting, no one was punched, no one was even tickled. I don't know, whatever way there was: no hands thrown, let's just put it that way."

Deeney said the timing of Pearson's dismissal caught him off guard.

"It's strange obviously, we didn't see it coming. I think you get to a point in football where you're not surprised anymore but I would say that this one certainly, you know, took me back a bit," Deeney said.

Interim boss Hayden Mullins will take charge of the side for their final two games against Manchester City and Arsenal - and Deeney also denied reports that he would be involved in team selection.

"Troy will not be picking teams because I have read that as well," Deeney said. "I am player-coach apparently.

"Anything else I have missed out? We have to respect the decision and give all the support you can to good people in Hayden and Stacky [Graham Stack, the goalkeeping coach]."

Mullins has also rejected the rumours of any fight at half-time, saying: "[The players] knew the first half was not up to standard we were used to and they wanted to try and put it right. The reports of Nigel being over-aggressive with the players were not true."

