In club football Rooney also worked with David Moyes, Alex Ferguson, David Moyes and Jose Mourinho before moving to DC United in MLS.

Ferguson won the Champions League twice, and a haul of Premier League and other domestic trophies over his 26-year stay at Old Trafford, but fell out with Rooney on a number of occasions.

Video - Euro Papers: I want Juve switch, Pogba tells Sarri 01:32

On the eve of his retirement he told the press that Rooney had asked for a transfer away from the club, something which Rooney denied at the time and was seen as an attempt to force him from Old Trafford.

Van Gaal won just the FA Cup in his time in England, but Rooney told the Dutch paper De Telegraaf of his respect for the former Barcelona manager.

Wayne Rooney and Louis van GaalEurosport

“Van Gaal is by far the best coach I have worked with - one hundred per cent,” Rooney said.

" His tactical skills, his way of preparing and his attention to the finest of details, I found amazing. I admired that in him. I had never looked at stuff like that before. "

Rooney said that while working for Van Gaal was exacting, he would use what he learned in his career as manager.

“Van Gaal knows that the way he works is tough for players. I made him aware of that at the time and we talked about this very well together.

“I regret how it all ended, yet I know one thing for sure - I have learnt a lot from him and I am definitely going to use those lessons for when I am a manager.”

Rooney has impressed fans for DC United since his move in 2018, scoring 23 goals over the course of two seasons.

He explained that he would eventually consider his future once he had retired - but seems intent on following Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard into management.

“Physically, I feel good and I am still ambitious. But once my career is over, I am going to consider all the ­options," he told the paper.

“It is great to see that Frank and Steve have been given these chances at big clubs. That gives me hope too because I do think about these things. But for the time being, I am enjoying my life as footballer. I want to win more trophies.”