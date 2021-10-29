Jurgen Klopp said that his Liverpool side could have done better in their thrashing of Manchester United.

Liverpool put five past their opponents at Old Trafford last Sunday in a dominating performance that saw them four goals to the good before the half-time break.

Ad

However, the Liverpool manager said his team could, and should, have been even better after giving up what he felt were too many opportunities to United.

Premier League 'It won’t happen again in a long time' - Klopp revels in Liverpool's 'insane' win 24/10/2021 AT 19:46

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s bout with Brighton, he said: “I know how this sounds, but the world is a bit like this, you win 5-0 against United and everything is perfect, but it was not.

United had clear-cut chances which we gave them. We shouldn’t rely on luck or [goalkeeper] Allison. In these moments or we could have done better.

“That’s how we spoke at halftime, 4-0 up, because it’s necessary. We have to play better.

“We need to be better in those moments where the opponents have the ball. There is no reason why an opponent should get through if we do it really well.”

Liverpool conceded only four shots on target in the win and claimed 64% of possession.

They easily shut down a United attack led by an ineffective Cristiano Ronaldo and were able to waltz through the centre-back pairing of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, the latter having a particularly disorientating afternoon as Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah buzzed around him.

Klopp expects Saturday’s opponents to pose more of a threat and praised Brighton’s performance – if not the result – against reigning champions Manchester City last time out.

Klopp said: “This is not a game to dominate the opponents. They will have their moments and that says everything about the quality of Brighton.”

“If you look at the possession [against Manchester City], I think it was 52-48, it was a big one for Brighton.

This is a football-playing side and not just playing football, but they are a real threat.

Liverpool will face up against former player Adam Lallana who moved to Brighton after six years, and 128 appearances, on Merseyside.

Klopp praised his former midfielder, saying he missed him and that Lallana ‘set the standard’ for Liverpool’s pressing approach.

“A football player with the technical skills he has and this work mentality is really rare,” he said. “If Adam would have been injured a little less, he would have been on another level.

He was one of the best players I ever worked with.

Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side in the Premier League this season, conceding only six times in nine games.

They are sitting second on 21 points behind leaders Chelsea who are the only team to have won more often.

The top three all kick off simultaneously tomorrow so come 5 o’clock, the league’s summit could look very different.

Premier League Opinion: Solskjaer is a problem for United, but Klopp is an even bigger one 24/10/2021 AT 18:49