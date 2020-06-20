West Ham, Bournemouth off to worst possible restart as relegation reality kicks in

Premier League Saturdays are back, and so is the looming threat of relegation and the reality that it will all be decided on the pitch…

Four relegation-threatened sides endured contrasting fortunes in Saturday’s quartet of Premier League matches.

Click below to read Saturday's match reports in full

Premier League Crystal Palace leapfrog Arsenal with victory at struggling Bournemouth 2 HOURS AGO

Full Premier League table | Results & Fixtures

First up were Watford, who salvaged a point against Leicester thanks to Craig Dawson’s late equaliser at Vicarage Road. Brighton were next, and it was their own late show which handed Arsenal a second defeat in a week and boosted their own survival hopes in the process. West Ham, with matches against Tottenham and Chelsea on the horizon, went on to lose 2-0 at home to Wolves, while Bournemouth put in an abject performance when falling to Crystal Palace.

It meant Brighton were of course the big winners from Saturday’s action, with the 2-1 win lifting them five points above the drop-zone, and on Sunday it will be all eyes on Villa Park as 19th-placed Aston Villa look to claw their way out of the bottom three when hosting Chelsea.

The bottom six ahead of Aston Villa vs Chelsea on Sunday Image credit: Eurosport

After this weekend there will still be eight rounds of matches remaining, but after three months away the reality of relegation has well and truly kicked in following the first few days of the league’s return.

The notion that COVID-19 will declare the 2019-20 Premier League season null and void has all-but disappeared, while – barring a second wave – the calculators can be put away with a points-per-game system unlikely to be needed either.

That lingering use of points-per-game, should the season not be completed, will still have teams desperate to stay above the dotted line even before the 38th game, but in truth that does change the objective of any team fighting for survival.

Relegation will almost certainly be decided on the pitch, and with that brings the return of optimism, the return of dread, the return of all those emotions that come with a relegation battle.

The supporters may be absent from the ground, but the nerves will never leave, and the frantic check of fixtures will continue until the final day on July 26, as will that hope an escape is still achievable so long as it is mathematically possible.

There are crucial showdowns to come, including West Ham vs Watford, Watford vs Norwich, and then West Ham vs Aston Villa on the last day, and it all means there are plenty of twists imminent.

It is an unwanted experience for those involved in the scrap, but those familiar feelings arising in every supporter of Norwich, Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford and Brighton are a reminder this season still very much matters, and has stark consequences for three sides at the end of it.

Premier League Jimenez and Neto on target as Wolves down dire West Ham 4 HOURS AGO