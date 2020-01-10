Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrated the signing of a new four-year contract by leading his team to a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that ended in controversy.

After a dreadful first half with no goals and no shots on target, the home side came out with more purpose in the second half. It still required a huge error to hand Sheffield United the lead.

West Ham’s reserve goalkeeper David Martin, who replaced Lukasz Fabianksi after just 14 minutes, hit a stray pass from a goal kick to gift possession to the home side. John Fleck seized on loose ball and passed it across to Oli McBurnie for the opening goal. Martin partially redeemed himself with one excellent reflex save from Lys Mousset with 16 minutes to go.

In injury time West Ham looked to have pinched a draw, when Robert Snodgrass snuck in a low shot at the near post after brilliant work from Declan Rice. After a VAR review the goal was ruled out for an innocuous handball by Rice that won possession for West Ham. That application of the divisive new handball rule left the visitors fuming and the home crowd joyous in celebration.