West Ham hit three past Watford to deepen Hornets' relegation fears

Declan Rice

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

Premier League, London Stadium - West Ham 3 (Antonio 6', Soucek 10', Rice 36') Watford 1 (Deeney, 49')

The two sides started the day level on points but within minutes of kick-off, David Moyes' men were two goals to the good thanks to Michail Antonio and a Tomas Soucek header.

Declan Rice all but secured the points for the hosts later on and although Watford hit back after half-time through Troy Deeney, they were unable to conjure up a comeback.

More to follow...

