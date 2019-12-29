Chilean Pellegrini was sacked after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home by Leicester City, their ninth loss in 12 league games that left the London side 17th in the standings -- one point above the relegation zone.

It would be Moyes' second stint with West Ham after he saved the club from relegation in the 2017-18 campaign during a six-month deal.

He was hired by West Ham in November 2017 to replace Slaven Bilic with the London side in the relegation zone and the Scotsman led them to a 13th-placed finish to ensure the club's survival in the top flight.

However, the club chose not to renew his contract and hired Manchester City's former title-winning manager Pellegrini in the off season last year, who led West Ham to a 10th-placed finish last season.

If appointed, Moyes' first game in charge will be at home against 16th-placed Bournemouth on Wednesday.