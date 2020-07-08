Jay Rodriguez strike earns Burnley victory over West Ham

London Stadium, Premier League: West Ham 0 Burnley 1 (Rodriguez 38)

Jay Rodriguez's first-half header proved decisive as Burnley climbed to ninth in the Premier League table with a narrow victory at relegation-threatened West Ham.

The Burnley front man headed Sean Dyche's side in front seven minutes before the interval somewhat against the run of play and the hosts, despite creating the much better chances, were unable to find a way back into the game.

David Moyes' hosts found Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in inspirational form, with the England No 1 candidate denying Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek efforts in the first half.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez holds off West Ham's Tomas Soucek. Image credit: Getty Images

Antonio missed a glorious chance to restore parity almost immediately and they were unable to build any momentum in a hugely frustrating second half.

West Ham toiled and even the introduction of £45m signing Sebastien Haller - making his first appearance since football's resumption - couldn't spark a comeback, with the forward's point-blank range saved by the boot of Burnley's impressive goalkeeper.

The defeat leaves the Hammers in 16th, four points above Aston Villa (18th) and Bournemouth (19th) having played a game more.

TALKING POINT

One step forward, two steps back for West Ham: Having stunned Chelsea with a hugely-impressive performance, West Ham then twice surrendered their lead to draw with Newcastle. David Moyes would have snapped your hand off for four points from those two encounters, but he will see a home defeat to Burnley as a huge step back. With just four games remaining, their battle against the drop is far from over.

In contrast, injury-ravaged Burnley, missing Ben Mee and Jack Cork until the end of the season, dug deep once more. They have won seven of their last 12 games and are now just four points off a European spot.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nick Pope: The Burnley shot-stopper make three top class saves to keep West Ham at bay, in what was another reminder to England manager Gareth Southgate of his qualities.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Cresswell 5, Fredericks 5, Ogbonna 6, Diop 6, Soucek 7, Rice 6, Bowen 7, Fornals 5, Yarmolenko 5, Antonio 5.. subs: Haller 5, Ajeti N/A.

Burnley: Pope 9, Taylor 8, Bardsley 8, Long 7, Tarkowski 8, Pieters 7, Brownhill 7, Westwood 7, McNeil 7, Rodriguez 8, Vydra 7.. subs: Wood 6.

KEY MOMENTS

29' - Good save! Much better from the Hammers. Soucek makes a late run into the box and slips between two defenders to meet Frederick's cross. His volley, from point blank range, is stopped by the feet of Pope.

38' - GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Burnley (Rodriguez): Ah, what a fantastic header! It's a goal against the run of play. Taylor whips in a lovely ball from the left flank and Rodriguez gets in front of his marker and sees his header cross the line after kissing the crossbar.

40' - Sitter! Antonio, in his form, must score here. He is released through on goal and with just the goalkeeper to beat, he curls the ball wide of Pope's far post.

63' - Almost an immediate impact from Haller! From a long throw-in, West Ham's front man uses his strength to beat Tarkowski and then sees his shot denied by the foot of Pope!

KEY STATS

Burnley have picked up 13 points from the last 18 available to them in away league games (P6 W4 D1 L1), as many as they earned across their previous 16 such matches on the road before this (W3 D4 L9).

This was West Ham’s 19th Premier League loss of the season; only in 2006-07 (21) and 2013-14 (20) have the Hammers suffered more defeats in a single campaign in the competition.

Burnley have won back-to-back away Premier League games without conceding for the first time since May 2015.

West Ham have lost three consecutive league meetings with Burnley for the first time since May 1947.

Burnley have won back-to-back away Premier League games in London for only the second time, having previously done so back in August 2017. The Clarets have kept a clean sheet in both of those wins, having only kept two shutouts in their previous 24 Premier League away matches at London sides before this.

Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez scored his seventh league goal of the season; only in 2013-14 for Southampton (15) has he ever scored more in a single Premier League campaign.

