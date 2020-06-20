Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium on June 20, 2020

Premier League, London Stadium - West Ham United 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 (Jimenez 73, Neto 84)

Substitute duo Adama Traore and Pedro Neto transformed the dullest of Premier League encounters, helping Wolves to a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Traore created the first goal for Raul Jimenez and then Neto's unstoppable volley ensured victory.

The win puts the Black Country outfit in sixth position, just outside Champions League qualification on goal difference.

Neither keeper had a shot in anger to save before the pair's introduction four minutes after the hour mark.

Nine minutes later Traore produced a wonderful cross to the back post from which Wolves' Mexican spearhead headed home his 14th goal of the season.

Six minutes from time, the Spaniard drew three defenders to him on the edge of the box before releasing Matt Doherty on the right flank and his deep cross was met by Neto's vicious strike which flew past Lukasz Fabianski into the roof of the net.

The result means West Ham lose ground on their rivals at the bottom of the table after Watford drew with Leicester and Brighton shocked Arsenal 2-1.

Pablo Fornals of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium on June 20, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - No fans, no change for West Ham

The atmosphere at the London Stadium probably gives West Ham the least effective home advantage in the Premier League as due to its construction there is little noise coming from the stands barring collective groans.

The empty stadium removed an excuse for the players but their lack of zest in such an important game, as they look to ensure safety from relegation, is damning.

Prior to Traore's introduction, Wolves were allowed to effortlessly get close to the West Ham goal but could not produce quality from there. If Traore had played the whole game the game would likely have been over prior to half time.

The energy they showed after going behind shows West Ham have the quality to threaten most teams in this league but if their collective mindset does not improve vastly they will be playing Championship football next season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Adama Traore (Wolves)

For a substitute to be the star man he has to have a serious impact on proceedings and that is exactly what the Spaniard did. Even ignoring his role in the two goals, with his trademark driving runs he injected the game with life it was completely lacking before.

The delay in the season has allowed Traore to rest his troublesome shoulder and hopefully this most exciting of forwards can light up the rest of the season.

PLAYER RATINGS:

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Ngakia 6, Diop 5, Rice 7, Cresswell 6, Soucek 6, Noble 6, Bowen 5, Fornals 5, Anderson 5, Antonio 5. Subs: Yarmolenko 5, Lanzini 7, Fredericks 5.

Wolves: Rui Patricio 6, Doherty 7, Boly 6, Coady 7, Saiss 6, Jonny 7, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6, Neves 7, Jota 6, Jimenez 6. Subs: Traore 8, Neto 7, Vinagre 6.

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores a goal to make it 0-2 during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium on June 20, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

14' CHANCE! Great chance for Fornals. He chases a long ball down the inside-right channel and blazes over the bar from barely 10 yards out. The Wolves keeper slow to come out there but it probably would have been ruled out for offside anyway.

64' AT LAST! Traore is on. So is Neto. Jota and Dendoncker are replaced.

73' GOAL! Finally a great ball into the box, unsurprisingly it's from Traore, he finds Jimenez at the back post who heads home with ease.

83' CLOSE! Great effort from Antonio: West Ham's own powerhouse. He drifted in from the left flank and hit a curling effort that flew just a yard over the bar.

90' GOAL! And a great one at that. Traore drew three defenders to him on the edge of the box and then released Doherty on the right flank and his deep cross was met by the crispest volley from the other substitute Pedro Neto leaving Fabianski with no chance.

KEY STATS

2 - The amount of goals in the opening halves of the first seven games since the Premier League's resumption.

