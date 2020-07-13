What Man Utd draw means for Champions League race with three rounds to go

A dramatic day for the race for Champions League football saw Manchester City’s European ban overturned before Manchester United threw away victory against Southampton.

City – currently second in the Premier League – are free to play in the Champions League next season, meaning fifth in the table will not qualify for the tournament.

That has left Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United scrapping for the two final places, while Wolves and Sheffield United will count themselves in contention.

Manchester United have been in fine form since the restart and looked set to go third on Monday night, only for a late Southampton equaliser to leave them in fifth.

Premier League table - Top Eight

That means, with just three rounds to go, just one point separates Chelsea, Leicester and United.

Remaining fixtures ft. Chelsea, Leicester, Man Utd

Chelsea vs Norwich – July 14

Leicester vs Sheff Utd – July 16

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd – July 16

Tottenham vs Leicester – July 19

Liverpool vs Chelsea – July 22

Man Utd vs West Ham – July 22

Leicester vs Man Utd – July 26

Chelsea vs Wolves – July 26

There are some huge league matches to come in the final fortnight of action, and while Chelsea must travel to Liverpool, there is perhaps no bigger clash than the final-day meeting between Leicester and United.

United travel to the King Power Stadium on that final Sunday, and a Champions League place could be at stake depending on how Chelsea fare in their own run-in.

Ole: That's football

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "It's the worst time to concede a goal but that happens in football - you've just got to take it because we've won so many games that way ourselves. It's all part of the learning for this team to be sat there, really disappointed, after you think the three points are in the bag.

"But probably we didn't deserve three points today. They played well. They're physical, very fit. We never got the rhythm in our passing today, especially when we got to 2-1 but we created chances, played some fantastic football at times.

"We've had enough recovery; it was just one of those days where we didn't take our chances."

