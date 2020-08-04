When Danny Rose speaks, listen – The Warm-Up

Danny Rose went on the Second Captains podcast to discuss amongst other things incidents of racism he still faces.

Danny Rose is a hugely important voice

Danny Rose is a candid person. And when the 30-year-old full-back went on the Second Captains podcast on Monday, he was candid. He spoke and it is an important listen. He spoke about recent and historical - he was first stopped at 15 - interactions with the police.

"My friends have been there with me a lot of the time when it's happened," he began.

"The last time, last week, when I'd just been at my mum's house, I had pulled up in a car park so the engine was off.

The police pulled in and they brought a riot van, three police cars and they questioned me. They said they'd had a report that a car had not been driving correctly. So I'm like; 'Okay, so why does that make it my car?' I got my ID out and they breathalysed me. It's just honestly one of those things to me now. What can I do?

He continued:

"One of the last times I got on the train, I got on with my bags and the attendant said; 'Do you know this is first class?'" Rose added.

I say: 'Yeah, so what?' They ask to see my ticket and I show the lady it and - this is no word of a lie - two people, white people, walk on the train after me and she says nothing.

"I asked; 'Are you not going to ask for their tickets?' and she just said: 'Ah no, I don't need to'."

Danny Rose has been an important voice for years. When he speaks, listen. And act.

To listen to the full chat, click here .

The Jadon Sancho to United is on

Jadon Sancho will be a United player

At some point. More as we get it. Will change the Twitter handle to ITK once this bombshell happens.

Poch: Brendan Rodgers and I changed the English mentality

Mauricio Pochettino has spoke with Spanish publication El País. Amongst the snippets that may be of interest was the news that he left his former club on very good terms - he is definitely going back klaxon - and also that he and Brendan Rodgers changed the English mentality surrounding tactical set ups.

Here is the key quote:

I think together with Brendan Rodgers, we changed the mentality of English football.

And this speaks to the fact that Brendan Rodgers probably does not get the credit he deserves. Granted, he could do with winding the office jargon in a little - you know the stuff: "Hold the pen on this one, Vards" and "Think outside the box, Madders" - but his actual work stands up to actual scrutiny.

Rodgers has done exceptional jobs at Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic and now Leicester but it still seems as though he doesn't get the credit for it.

Well, he does in professional circles it seems.

A prerequisite for playing in goal for Ross County...

...is being called Ross. Yup. Must be. Their three goalkeepers are called, per transfer authority transfermarkt:

Ross Doohan

Ross Laidlaw

Ross Munrow

Want to be a goalkeeper in the Highland then better change that name to Ross.

Paul Scholes spoken to by police regarding a lockdown party

The full details are here.

Opens twitter.

Checks for complete condemnation.

Finds next to none.

By 2050, 23 of the 92 league team can expect partial or total flooding of their stadiums.

Snooker. Love it. Starting at 10:00. Love it. And there is the Championship Play-off final. Fulham v Brentford for the bragging rights of west London.

