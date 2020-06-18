‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

Eliteserien, Round 1
Round 6, Mostar
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says “white people need to apologise for the way we treat the black people in the last 400 years”.
Marcus Rashford said he is grateful that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has committed to continue the free school meal voucher scheme over the summer.
The Premier League is finally set to return, but what can we expect from England's top flight in lockdown? We've got a few ideas of what we can anticipate.
The latest Game of Opinions podcast attempts to tackle a huge topic: who is the greatest player in Premier League history?
Former Manchester United and England full-back debuts on the Game of Opinions podcast to give his views on neutral grounds being used.
French football expert Cyril Morin has trampled on Liverpool’s dream of signing Kylian Mbappe.
Chelsea winger Willian, who is out of contract on June 30, says he plans to play until the 'end of the season' but is unsure how things will pan out.
Marcus Foley makes the case for Liverpool stopper Alisson to win the Ballon d’Or.
What role has Fan TV played in Arsenal’s demise and is the toxic atmosphere partly to blame for Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi’s failings? Subscribe to the G
In today's Euro Papers Carlo Ancelotti is looking towards his old club.
Bayern Munich are targeting a Real Madrid star, who just happens to be on loan at a club they love signing players from…
Europe's top clubs are reportedly at the ready as Inter try desperately to sign starlet Sebastiano Esposito to a new deal.
Watch Erling Haaland score a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Borussia Dortmund against Fortuna Dusseldorf in their Bundesliga clash.
Watch highlights as Bayern Munich took themselves to the brink of winning the Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Monchengladbach.
In today’s Euro Papers, rumours have surfaced that Chelsea have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for their young midfield superstar Kai Havertz.
N'Golo Kante is suddenly available with Chelsea needing to raise funds, according to reports in Spain, and Real Madrid sense their moment may have arrived.
Thought Paul Pogba’s dream move to Real Madrid was never going to happen? Well, it just might…