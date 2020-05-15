Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the semi-finals

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two contenders will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Matt Le Tissier's stunning run continues as he adds Steven Gerrard to a list of scalps that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand. Rumours of excessive voting in the Southampton area abound, but no investigation has been launched as yet.

Le Tissier's next showdown comes in the shape of Alan Shearer, who saw off Frank Lampard in another all-English quarter-final.

On the other side of the draw, Thierry Henry destroyed Paul Scholes to set up a clash with Ryan Giggs, victor of an all-United match-up with Eric Cantona.

Get voting to get your favourite in the final!

Thierry Henry v Ryan Giggs

Poll Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Thierry Henry Ryan Giggs

Matt Le Tissier v Alan Shearer

Poll Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Matt Le Tissier Alan Shearer

