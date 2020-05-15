Football
Premier League

Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the semi-finals

Eurosport Cup

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

Football

Why the incomparable Eric Cantona is the Premier League's greatest ever player

12/05/2020 AT 16:51

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two contenders will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 16/05 – Final
  • Sunday 17/06 – The result!

Matt Le Tissier's stunning run continues as he adds Steven Gerrard to a list of scalps that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand. Rumours of excessive voting in the Southampton area abound, but no investigation has been launched as yet.

Le Tissier's next showdown comes in the shape of Alan Shearer, who saw off Frank Lampard in another all-English quarter-final.

On the other side of the draw, Thierry Henry destroyed Paul Scholes to set up a clash with Ryan Giggs, victor of an all-United match-up with Eric Cantona.

Get voting to get your favourite in the final!

Thierry Henry v Ryan Giggs

Poll
Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?
Thierry Henry
Ryan Giggs

Matt Le Tissier v Alan Shearer

Poll
Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?
Matt Le Tissier
Alan Shearer
Premier League

Kroos exclusive: Why I won't move to the Premier League

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Genuine question - what is going to happen at corners?

4 HOURS AGO
