Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the final

ByEurosport
22 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

Premier League

Our view: the greatest Premier League players ever

YESTERDAY AT 08:05

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two contenders will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 16/05 – Final
  • Sunday 17/06 – The result!

Matt Le Tissier's stunning run continues as he adds Alan Shearer to a list of scalps that also contains Cristiano Ronaldo, Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard. Rumours of excessive voting in the Southampton area abound, but no investigation has been launched as yet.

Le Tissier has one final hurdle to navigate before being declared the Premier League's greatest: Thierry Henry. Henry, the bookies favourite before the competition, reached the decider after seeing off Ryan Giggs.

Get voting to see your favourite immortalised in history!

Thierry Henry v Matt Le Tissier

Poll
Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?
Thierry Henry
Matt Le Tissier

We squabbled over the Premier League's greatest players in the latest Game of Opinions podcast - admittedly featuring limited Le Tissier shouts. Listen now on your platform of choice.

Premier League

Ex-England and Arsenal defender Sansom in hospital

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Lampard intent on Willian, Giroud contract extensions

2 HOURS AGO
