David Silva of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford FC at Etihad Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Manchester City's David Silva says his trophy-laden career with the Premier League club has exceeded his wildest dreams as he prepares for his final league game against Norwich City on Sunday.

Silva has won 11 trophies in 10 seasons with City, including four Premier League titles, since arriving from Valencia in 2010.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who has scored 60 goals in 308 league appearances, will depart the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

"When I look back at everything, I could never in my wildest dreams have imagined what I would achieve," Silva said. "When you are young, you don't dream about all of this,"

You dream about becoming a footballer, a professional footballer, you dream of playing in the top flight - but you never think about all the things that you could possibly achieve.

Silva has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award just once despite being one of City's most consistent players but he is unconcerned with the lack of personal accolades.

"I would like to be remembered as a good guy, who enjoys football. I hope the people enjoyed my football as well. It's simple," he said.

Why David Silva is the Premier League's greatest ever import

Silva will be remembered as one of the Premier League's greatest ever footballers.

Since arriving at City from Valencia in 2010, Siilva has won two FA Cups and five EFL Cups to go with the four league titles. For the national team he has won two European Championships (2008 & 2012) and the 2010 World Cup.

The one trophy that eludes him is the Champions League, but City are very much in contention for that with the tournament to be concluded in Lisbon, Portugal next month.

Last August, Guardiola described Silva as "one of the best players I've ever seen". So what is it that makes Silva so special?

Silva, alongside Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero, forged the spine for one of the most dominant teams in Premier League history and no small part of that is down to the man from Gran Canaria.

Silva is the reference when people speak of the modern number ten because of his ability to pick up the ball in compact spaces (think centimetres), distribute and has a history of contributing vital goals. His close ball control is simply mesmerising.

David Silva celebrates scoring against Newcastle Image credit: Getty Images

Standing at 5ft 7", the diminutive midfielder's ability to create chances in the world's toughest league for such a long period of time is what makes him unparalleled. Consistency and longevity cannot be forgotten when debating the Premier League's greatest imports.

Silva has thrived under three different managers and has faced radically different playing styles. Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Guardiola all knew he was the player they could rely on for any challenge.

Silva has only been in the PFA Team of the Year twice in ten years, the last time coming in 2018, and - as stated above - has only been a player of the month once back in September 2011.

His game cannot be defined by goals and assists, but any statistician with a plethora of software tools available to them will show you he has been involved in more than a fair share of Manchester City's goals in the last ten years.

Sit back. Watch a YouTube highlight reel of Silva in action and you will remember that football can still be about the intangibles.

What others have said about Silva

“He is one of the most incredible, intelligent players in the small spaces. He is one of the best I’ve ever known. It’s not just the quality, he’s a huge competitor in the training matches. The Premier League is not easy, and he did it. He must be so proud.” – Pep Guardiola

"He’s the best creative midfielder we’ve seen in this league. I didn’t see everyone play, but David Silva wants the ball and plays the same way against every team. He puts his foot in and doesn’t shy away from the ball. He’s brave off the ball and on the ball. What a player!" – Thierry Henry

"I like David Silva – he is a wonderful player, he’s everywhere, he’s so skilled and he has a wonderful attitude." – Jurgen Klopp

“David Silva is one of the most talented players that Spain has ever produced – without a shadow of a doubt. He’s a spectacular footballer! He has been throughout his entire career. Right from when he played for Eibar and Celta, and when he went back to Valencia. For the national team, he has been a cornerstone of that generation of highly talented Spanish footballers that went on to win the European Championship, the World Cup and then a second European title is remarkable. David was a vital component and absolutely essential to that team.” – Xavi

"The year I had there [at Man City], to train with him every day, to see his humility as a player and his quality and everything he brings, was something special. I am delighted that he has had the success and all the recognition because he is incredible." – Frank Lampard

"He pulls the strings on the pitch. A brilliant footballer with great movement, he can score, assist, a player who decides a game. He’s got so much to his game, that I would consider him one of the best ever." – Andres Iniesta

“When we are talking about the best foreign players to grace the Premier League then David Silva is one of the best – if not the best. There’s Thierry Henry at Arsenal, Manchester United’s Eric Cantona or Silva’s Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero, but the Spanish star is undoubtedly in the same bracket. He might not have scored a huge amount of goals but I don’t think he is underrated by anyone who has watched him over the last 10 years. It’s impossible not to appreciate Silva’s ability and what he has done for City. With four titles and two FA Cups he will rightly go down as one of the best players in the club’s history.” – Alan Shearer

