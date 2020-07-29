Wilfried Zaha calls for social media reform due to racist abuse

Wilfried Zaha is among the players to take a knee before Wolves v Palace

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has called for reform of social media sites after the years of racist abuse he has endured.

Zaha is part of a generation of players including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling who are taking a prominent stand against the racism they face.

Speaking to CNN, the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international said he and his peers are now standing up in response to the abuse they receive from the crowd and on social media.

"I'm so happy when I see these other young black players just not having it any more," he said.

"I'm proud to see it because it's been too long. You can't just sit back and accept it. Enough is enough.

"How are you cheering me when I'm scoring? Then if I'm not doing what you're happy with I'm a monkey again? How does that make any sense?

"So I’m proud to see Raheem and Marcus speaking up and making a change."

Roy Hodgson with Wilfried Zaha Image credit: Getty Images

Zaha was racially abused two weeks ago, with a 12-year-old boy arrested regarding the incident, but he explained that it was not the end of the abuse.

"Even after the 12-year-old, I reported 50 accounts that I was racially abused from that week," he said. "What happens? Those accounts get blocked then they just make a new one straight afterwards?

"With everything that we register for these days, we have to give some sort of I.D.

"Why is it not the same for Instagram, or Twitter? Because that's where people tend to say what they really feel about people, no matter how hurtful or racist it is.

"I've gone through my Instagram account and there’s a section where you can block certain words.

"I've had to go and write racist words that I don't want to see on my account - the monkey sign, black this, black that. All of it. I've tried myself because the social media platforms are obviously not doing enough.

"I know I speak for the majority of people going through this. I’ve seen Ian Wright and Raheem speak about it. It's not OK. Things have to be done. Words are not enough now. No more statements.

"You can register as a nine-year-old on Instagram and they wouldn't know. What age is it to register? 13. The boy who abused me is 12. How does he even get on there? What checks are they making?"

Zaha sounded exasperated at the need to confront the issue yet again after so much work has been done to combat racism.

"We shouldn't have to put Black Lives Matter to show that we matter on the back of our shirts," he explained.

"It’s 2020. Why is it even in dispute? We shouldn't still be sat here saying we matter and giving reasons why.

"So, yes, it's nice to see this effort now being put towards it. But I hope that pressure is sustained. There's no point me having a full blown interview here and then going back to racial abuse on my phone again."

