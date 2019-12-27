City title defence in tatters after astonishing game

Raheem Sterling missed two penalties – firing in the rebound from the second – as 10-man Manchester City lost 3-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The loss leaves City 14 points off Liverpool at the top of the table having played one game more – 19 – than Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In a first half dominated by VAR, Raheem Sterling netted a rebound after seeing a twice-taken penalty saved each time by Patricio to give City a lead at the interval. This after Ederson was sent off with just 11 minutes gone for felling Jota.

Despite the numerical inferiority, Sterling doubled his side’s lead just five minutes into the second half when he latched on to a Kevin de Bruyne through ball before lifting the ball over Patricio.

However, Adama Traore ensured a grandstand finish when he cut the arrears just five minutes later with an effort from distance, and Traore then capitalised on some hesitancy from Benjamin Mendy to set up Raul Jiménez to level matters with just under 10 minutes to go.

The Citizens could not hold on though, with Matt Doherty sauntering through their defence on the cusp of full time to seal the win and surely put the title beyond Pep Guardiola’s men.