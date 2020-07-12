Wolves breeze past Everton to go sixth

Premier League, Molineux – Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 (Jimenez 45 pen, Dendoncker 46, Jota 74) Everton 0

Wolves thrashed a lacklustre Everton outfit 3-0 to keep their dreams of Champions League qualification alive.

A penalty just before half time from Raul Jiminez and then Leander Dendoncker's header from Pedro Neto's free kick a minute after the restart effectively ended the game as a contest.

An exclamation point was put on the victory by substitute Diogo Jota's superb third, chesting down a forty-yard cross-field pass from Ruben Neves and thundering in a low half-volley past Jordan Pickford.

Everton barely tested Rui Patricio and Wolves missed two more chances to extend their lead, on both occasions when Jota broached the visitors' high line. On the first occasion he slipped on the edge of the box and then with three minutes remaining he squared for fellow replacement Adam Traore, who somehow blasted his effort from six yards against the bar and over.

The win leaves Wolves three points adrift of Manchester United in fifth place, although they have played a game more and hold an inferior goal difference.

TALKING POINT

Where to start for Carlo? Yes, Everton have nothing to play for and it must be even harder than usual with no crowd to rouse feeling in such games, but still, they offered nothing. Carlo Ancelotti is just eight months into his long-term ‘project’ at Everton but it would be nice to see some foundations to build on. There doesn’t seem much. The midfield looks completely anaemic and some serious surgery seems necessary there if they are to offer anything for Toffees fans to get excited about next season.

If you think back to the best Everton side of recent times they had the class and composure of Mikel Arteta and the passion, drive and goalscoring ability of Tim Cahill in the middle of the park. They have no players worthy of comparison with these two in their squad at present.

Wolves celebrate

MAN OF THE MATCH

Daniel Podence (Wolves): Everton might have been boosted when he saw Traore was not on the Wolves team sheet - even if it looked like Carlo Ancelotti had set up his team especially to deal with him.

His absence was not felt due to the impact of the Portuguese forward who toyed with Digne and Leighton Baines - the former bringing him down for the spot kick - and linked superbly with Raul Jiminez to cause Everton trouble before leaving the game 19 minutes from time.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Patricio 6; Boly 6, Coady 7, Saiss 6; Doherty 6, Otto 6; Denooncker 7, Neves 8; Neto 7, Raul 8, Podence 9. Subs: Jota 8. Traore 6. Moutinho 6.

Everton: Pickford 5; Keane 5, Mina 6, Digne 6; Walcott 5, Davies 5, Gordon 5, Sigurdsson 5, Baines 5; Richarlison 5, Calvert-Lewin 5. Subs: Coleman 6. Branthwaite 5. Iwobi 5. Bernard 6. Kean 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

26' - SAVE! Podence has come out revitalised from the break, and he leaves Keane with twisted blood on the left hand side of the penalty area and then fires an effort at the near post that Pickford pushes away well.

27' - AND ANOTHER! He is all class Jiminez. The ball bounced around in the penalty area with little danger it seemed and then the number nine controlled the ball on his thigh and launched into an overhead kick that Pickford saved diving to his right.

45' - PENALTY! Podence spins Baines and Davies on the edge of the box and then Digne clumsily bangs into him giving Wolves a spot kick.

45+2' - GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Everton (Jimenez). Jiminez sends Pickford the wrong way from the spot to give the hosts the lead just before the break.

46' GOAL! Wolves 2-0 Everton (Dendoncker). Within a minute of the restart. A free kick is curled in from the right flank and headed home by Dendoncker who beats substitute Branthwaite to the ball.

Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's second goal

74' GOAL! Wolves 3-0 Everton (Jota). Brilliant goal from Jota. A long diagonal pass from Neves was taken beautifully on the chest by Jota and then he fired a low half-volley inside Pickford's near post.

87' - HOW HAS HE MISSED?! Traore misses a simple chance to extend the lead. Jota again got behind Davies and squared along the six-yard box for Traore who smashed the ball against the top of the bar and over.

KEY STATS

Everton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 away league games

When facing sides starting the day in the top half, Everton have won just three of their last 32 Premier League away games (D10 L19)

Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in 35 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season (25 goals, 10 assists); no other Premier League player has had a hand in more (level with Mohamed Salah)

