Last week's win at Tottenham Hotspur fuelled confidence that Wolves could challenge for a Champions League spot but they were far from their best against a resolute Brighton side.

With Adama Traore left on the bench until late on, Wolves's attacking flair was missing and Brighton hung on for what could be a precious point in their fight to avoid relegation.

Wolves, who could have gone level with fourth-placed Chelsea, almost nicked it late on when Leander Dendoncker blazed over the crossbar.

Brighton's draw kept them two points above the bottom three while Wolves are fifth, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

More details to follow.