Wolves down Bournemouth through Jimenez strike

Premier League, Molineux - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 (Jimenez 60) Bournemouth 0

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game as Wolves beat Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Wolves needed a win to keep the pressure up on Manchester United, who were playing Sheffield United at the same time, while a point for Bournemouth would have lifted them out of the relegation zone.

It was the home side who impressed most in the first half, with Ruben Neves and Adama Traore both sending efforts over the bar from distance as neither side posed much danger.

In the second half, the 30 degree heat started to tell as Bournemouth fell back, with the home side keeping the ball increasingly easily.

On the hour mark, Traore darted into space to set up Raul Jimenez for a fierce header to break the deadlock.

Bournemouth made a string of changes to fight their way back into the game, but Wolves held on easily to take all three points.

TALKING POINT - Wolves can't lose Jimenez

Raul Jimenez is an old-fashioned central striker, but with the first touch and technique to involve players around him. At 29, Wolves must be tempted to cash in while he still has some resale value but strikers like him are so rare they will struggle to find anyone as talented.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Adama Traore (Wolves)

The change over the course of his career has been dramatic. He started a player who was pace and little else, but rather than simply make the most of that, he has improved his strength, technique and direct attacking play. At 23 he has years to develop further and Spain may soon consider calling him up to the national side.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Patricio 6, Saiss 6, Coady 6, Boly 7, Jonny 6, Doherty 6, Neves 6, Moutinho 6, Jota 7, Traore 7, Jimenez 7. Subs: Neto 7, Podence 6, Gibbs-White 6, Dendoncker 6.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 6, Smith 6, Ake 6, S. Cook 5, Stacey 6, Lerma 6, L. Cook 6, Billing 6, Stanislas 6, Brooks 5, C. Wilson 5. Subs: Kelly 6, Gosling 6, H. Wilson 6, Danjuma 6, Solanke 6.

KEY MOMENTS

15’ - NEVES CHANCE - Neves has room to let fly from 25 yards, but it swerves wide of the top corner

37’ - MOUTINHO FREE KICK - Moutinho's free kick is full of danger, but it bounces off Doherty's... chest? Boly? And loops away from the goal with the 'keeper stranded.

45+2’ - TRAORE SHOT - Traore shifts the ball away from Ake outside the box, and angles a rising shot at goal that fires just over the bar, and that is it for the half.

53’ - RAMSDALE SAVE - Ramsdale tips over an effort from Jota on the left, with the keeper not sure if it was going to creep in under the bar.

60’ - GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth. Jimenez scores - Traore jinks into space down the right wing and fires in a cross to the back post. The Mexican leaps into the air at the back post and thunders in a header that gives Ramsdale no chance.

77’ - BOLY EFFORT - Wolves keep the pressure on with a couple of corners, and now one low cross strikes Boly and forces Ramsdale into a swift reaction save on the line.

KEY STATISTICS

