Wolves strengthen Europa League hopes with Palace scalp

Premier League, Selhurst Park: Crystal Palace 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 (Podence 41', Jonny 68')

Daniel Podence and Jonny were on target as Wolves moved into the top six ahead of the Premier League's final day with a routine victory over a fragile Crystal Palace at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men started the game in seventh, two points behind Tottenham after their 3-1 victory over Leicester, as the race for the Europa League places intensified.

Needing to win their final two matches to guarantee a second successive season in Europe, Wolves made the breakthrough in the 41st-minute with a clever move, Joao Moutinho clipping it to Matt Doherty who made it an easy headed finish for Podence.

Jonny doubled Wolves' lead in the 68th-minute with a smart turn and finish, after a powerful run from Adama Traore, as the hosts made their second-half dominance count.

The victory sees Wolves leapfrog Tottenham ahead of the final game of the campaign, with Santo's side now requiring a victory at Chelsea to secure their place in the Europa League next season. Anything but maximum points provides Tottenham with the opportunity of finishing sixth if Jose Mourinho's side win at Crystal Palace. Arsenal are still in with a shout of claiming the final Europa League spot, but must win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night to keep their hopes alive before their final day showdown at home to Watford.

Roy Hodgson's men, meanwhile, have now lost seven consecutive games and remain 14th.

TALKING POINT - Wolves reclaim driving seat in Europa League race

Conceding a last-gasp equaliser to Burnley last time out killed off their Champions League hopes, but the Europa League would be more than just a consolation prize for Wolves.

This term, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have shown they are more than capable of mixing it with the best clubs in the Europa League and although they have endured a frighteningly congested fixture list, Santo has shown his squad have the depth to compete on all fronts.

Seventh place may yet be good enough to claim a place in Europe's second competition, depending on the outcome of the FA Cup winners, but Santo will want to kill off any lingering doubts by claiming sixth. However, they face a tall order by probably having to win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to do so.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Adama Traore (Wolves)

It has been a hugely transformative season for the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough winger. His close control and final ball has improved remarkably, and once again he was Wolves' difference-maker tonight. Any wonder Wolves are demanding a reported £135m transfer fee for his services.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Patricio 6, Doherty 8, Dendoncker 6, Coady 7, Boly 7, Jonny 7, Podence 8, Neves 7, Moutinho 8, Traore 9, Jimenez 7.. Subs: Neto N/A, Jota 5.

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Ward 5, Dann 5, Sakho N/A, Mitchell 5, Townsend 5, McArthur 5, McCarthy 5, Schlupp 5, Zaha 6, Ayew 5. Subs: Kouyate 6, Riedewald 5.

KEY MOMENTS

26' - Just wide! Boly makes a mistake in defence and Palace almost capitalise! Zaha switches the ball to Schlupp left of centre and his first touch is perfect to set him up for the shot, but the Palace midfielder rolls it just past Patricio's far post.

41' - GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace (Podence): We have a breakthrough! Palace make a mess of clearing their lines, Moutinho chips a beautifully weighted ball into the path of Doherty who touches it across the face of goal and Podence finishes with a simple header into an empty net.

59' - Great chance! Traore plays a give-and-go with Podence but the Wolves midfielder rather scuffs his shot from point-blank range, as Guaita makes a comfortable save. The rebound falls to Podence who sees his shot blocked.

68' - GOAL! Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace (Jonny): Jonny doubles the lead as Wolves all but secure the points at Molineux. It's a goal made by Traore, he races between two Palace defenders on the right before picking out Jimenez. He rolls it to Jonny, who is allowed to turn before firing it into the bottom corner.

KEY STATS

Only Manchester City (49) and Leicester City (43) have scored more second half goals in the Premier League this season than Wolves.

Daniel Podence is the seventh different Portuguese player to score a Premier League goal for Wolves, more than any other side.

