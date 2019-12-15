A late header by Jan Vertonghen saw Spurs escape with a 2-1 win after a hugely testing encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The result sees Tottenham leapfrog Wolves in the Premier League table and sees the north London side move just three points behind top-four Chelsea.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United KingdomGetty Images

Lucas Moura opened the scoring for Spurs with a fizzsnorter of a shot from a tight angle that rifled into the roof of the net.

Wolves responded well to going behind, dominating much of the remainder of the first half. However it was Spurs who went closest to adding a second goal in the opening period, with Eric Dier hitting the post after a glorious flicked one-two with Eric Dier.

The hosts carried on where they left off after half-time, dominating possession and heaping on the pressure, leaving Tottenham to threaten largely on the counter-attack.

And that pressure finally paid off when Adam Traore, the most dangerous player on the pitch by a distance, curled in an equaliser midway through the second half.

Wolves pushed and pushed for a winner, but when it came it was Spurs who got it, with Jan Vertonghen heading home from a corner to complete a smash and grab for the visitors.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United KingdomGetty Images

More to follow…