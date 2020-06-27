Wolves win to go fifth as Aston Villa stay in drop zone

Premier League, Villa Park – Aston Villa 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 (Dendoncker 62)

Leander Dendoncker's second-half strike was enough to help Wolves beat struggling Midlands rivals Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park.

It was hardly a classic, but the extra quality told in the end. Nuno Espirito Santo's men now have the Champions League firmly in their sights, with just two points separating them and fourth-placed Chelsea.

The home side started with two strikers, with Keinan Davis partnering Mbwana Samatta in a bid to solve their goalscoring issues. But Dean Smith was forced into an early defensive change when Neil Taylor replaced Matt Targett, who was struck down by a hamstring injury.

Half-time was approaching when the best chance of the first 45 minutes fell to Raul Jimenez. Orjan Nyland's misjudged his throw and played the ball straight to the Portuguese, but he could not keep his shot down.

The game changed on the hour mark when Adama Traore was introduced. Two minutes later, the Spaniard found Jonny, who played in Dendoncker. The midfielder, who had replaced Traore in the side from kick-off, finished well to give Wolves the lead.

It was the same old story for Villa, who did not create enough and remain in the relegation zone ahead of games against Liverpool and Manchester United.

TALKING POINT

Traore changes the game again. The game was drifting before he came on, there were just two shots on target between both teams in the first half. Wolves were the better side, but not for the first time, Traore made the difference from the bench. His pace, trickery and low centre of gravity are a nightmare for opponents to deal with.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Raul Jimenez (Wolves): Grealish stood out for Villa, Traore made the difference and yet another clean sheet meant Wolves' defence deserved huge credit. But Jimenez's work rate, intelligence and assist for Dendoncker made up for the fact he didn't find the net for the third successive game.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Nyland 5, Targett n/a, Mings 6, Hause 6, Konsa 5, Nakamba 5, Douglas Luiz 5, Hourihane 5, Grealish 6, Davis 6, Samatta 5 Substitutes: Taylor 5, Elmohamady 5, McGinn 5, Trezeguet n/a, El Ghazi n/a

Wolves: Rui Patrico 6, Saiss 6, Coady 7, Boly 7, Jonny 7, Moutinho 6, Neves 6, Dendoncker 7, Doherty 6, Jota 5, Jimenez 8 Substitutes: Traore 7. Neto n/a

KEY MOMENTS

11' SUB - Matt Targett seems to be struggling with a hamstring issue. He's been replaced by Neil Taylor.

42' CHANCE! - Nyland's throw goes wrong and falls straight to Jota. He had time, but didn't realise and blasted over. Not great all round!

62' GOAL! Villa 0-1 Wolves (Dendoncker). Wolves lead through Dendoncker. Jimenez assist, with Traore involved.

KEY STATS

Wolves have completed a league double over Aston Villa for the first time since the 1962-63 campaign.

Wolves are unbeaten in Premier League games this season that have been level at half-time (W4 D8 L0), the only side with such an unbeaten record in the division.

33 of 45 Wolves goals have been scored in the second half of games, the Premier League's biggest ratio

