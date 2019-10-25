The Ivorian had struggled to live up to the billing of his €80 million summer move to north London from Lille, having previously scored only once and missed a slew of presentable chances.

However, after coming off the bench with the Gunners 2-1 down to their Portuguese opponents on Thursday, he scored two late free kicks and Van Persie feels that this will give his career a much-needed shot in the arm.

"I'm really happy for him. You can see what it does to him," van Persie said on BT Sport.

"You can see that he is lively and happy and he was making all sorts of movements and skills and it's great for him to score the winner. The price tag doesn't really matter, you just need a moment to show the Arsenal fans, 'here I am'.

"This is his day, this is his moment. You can see it in him, you can see that he is skilful, see that he is fast. I'm pretty sure after tonight you will see a different Pepe."

Pepe's next chance to impress is when the Gunners face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.