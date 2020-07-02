'You want to lead this story in that direction... then do it' - Jurgen Klopp snaps post-defeat

Jurgen Klopp was in testy mood after Liverpool's 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Thursday night.

Klopp spoke to Sky Sports after the game and praised his side: "Is the game important to us? I saw a brilliant attitude.

"They were quicker than us in mind. We lacked fluidity. Against Man City you have massive problems.

"We had moments. We had chances, we didn't use tem. The result we have to take."

However he bristled at the interviewer Geoff Shreeves talking about his side's defeat.

"If you want to lead this story in [the] direction we were not focused, then do it. I liked my team's attitude, you ask again. Isn't it nice another team can be champions when Man City can play so well.

"Man City are incredible. I saw their season, they didn't play a bad game."

Pep Guardiola snapped at his rivals in a similarly combative mood, claiming Liverpool had not thanked them for forming a guard of honour.

"We beat the champions, an extraordinary team. We are brave to play, they are brave to play," said the Spaniard.

"My team I like every single game. We tried to play football, take risks. The best team I have ever faced in my life at high pressing. We had the courage to play in the small spaces.

"It is important. I saw the guard of honour, how they work inside, how focused they were. They didn't even say thank you because they were focused.

"They drank a lot of beers this week but they arrived here with no beers in their blood which is why I give us a lot of credit."

