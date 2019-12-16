Zaha to the rescue as Palace scramble to a point

Premier League: Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha, 76) Brighton 1 (Maupay 55)

The scoreline will deceive you into thinking it was a tight game, when in reality, Brighton and Hove Albion dominated this M23 derby for 75 minutes, before a Wilfired Zaha-fuelled Crystal Palace fought back to salvage an undeserved point.

Brighton were much the better side throughout, dictating the tempo of the game, and were filled with offensive intent throughout, orchestrated by Davy Propper in a deep-lying midfield role, and the ever-dangerous Aaron Mooy and Pascal Gross roamed in the half spaces, proving difficult for the Palace midfielders and defence to pick up.

The Seagulls took the lead somewhat fortuitously 10 minutes after the restart, but there was nothing fortunate about Neal Maupay's fox-like instincts, pouncing on a ricochet to poke into the top corner and give Graham Potter's men a richly-deserved cushion to defend.

However, Palace got back into the game in the last quarter; Wilfried Zaha decided to show up, Christian Benteke started winning flick-ons, and Max Meyer came on to add a more creative spark to the home side's engine room.

And it was their talisman Zaha who took it upon himself to fire the struggling Eagles back on level terms, flashing a hard and high drive beyond the hapless Matt Ryan and sending Selhust Park into uproar.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019Getty Images

Talking point - Palace's change in strategy

It was a lacklustre performance from the home side, before their mentalities switched in the last 15 minutes; they pressed Brighton, stopped them playing out, and Zaha and Meyer got on the ball more. However undeserved this point might be, Palace were a completely different side in the last minutes and snatched an unlikely point at the death.

Player ratings:

Crystal Palace: (4-3-3) Guaita 6 Kelly 5, Tomkins 5, Dann 5, Riedewald 5; Kouyate 5, Milivojevic ,5 McArthur 5 Ayew 5, Benteke 5, Zaha 7

Brighton: (4-3-3) Ryan 6; Montoya 8, Webster 6, Dunk 6, Burn 6; Mooy 7, Bissouma 7, Propper 7; Trossard 7, Maupay 7, Gross 6

Man of the Match: Martin Montoya, Brighton

It may be odd to name a right-back as the player of the match, but the Spaniard was electric going forwards, constantly a threat be it crossing or at the back post and stretching the play, but he was also solid in showing Zaha the line, and he was very unfortunate that the Ivorian pulled out some genius from the top drawer to level the scores.

Key events:

21' CLOSE! A magnificent through ball from Davy Propper, as Martin Montoya sneaks in behind Zaha and Riedewald just does enough to put off the Spaniard, who pokes straight at Guaita. What a chance!

50' CLOSE! What a goal that would've been! A totally miscued cross from Christian Benteke from the right channel cannons back off the post, and Palace come the closest of either team thus far!

55' GOAL! There it is! Brighton finally break Palace's resilience, and with a bit of fortune in the shape of a deflection, Neal Maupay gobbles up the rebound and slams it into the top corner. A richly deserved Brighton lead.

76' GOAL! WOWWWWWWWWWWWWW. Wilfired Zaha, from the very top drawer. A long diagonal flicked on by James Tomkins, and Zaha drives into the box before firing hard and high inside the near post, and the Eagles have soared again, thanks to their talismanic Ivorian.

81' What a difference! Benteke wins the knock down, and a jinking run from Ayew ends with a powerful shot over the bar; Palace are really digging deep to turn the tables here, and Selhurst Park is loving it.