Premier League clubs could be able to welcome back up to 10,000 fans for the final game of the league season.
From a professional football perspective, the Prime Minister's plan announced in the House of Commons on Monday looks like it will be of most benefit to Manchester City and Fulham fans.
City, firm favourites for this season's Premier League title, will be able to welcome in fans for their final game of the season against Everton on May 23 which could result in the trophy lift.
Meanwhile, relegation candidates Fulham and Newcastle go head-to-head on the same day at Craven Cottage in what is widely seen as a potential decider.
While the development is subject to the UK's coronavirus situation improving, 10,000 fans or a quarter of the venue capacity - whichever is lower - will be allowed in sports stadiums from May 17. The UK government hopes to lift restrictions on large events from June 21.
The plan does not benefit the English Football League (EFL) with the three lower tiers set to finish on May 8.
Tennis, with the upcoming Wimbledon championships and Queen's Club Championships warm-up event in June, Premiership Rugby and international cricket will be the main beneficiaries of the new plans.
Below are some of the key dates to look out for.
Stage 3 (10,000 people or 25 per cent capacity) on May 17
Women's FA Cup Final
May 22 (Wembley)
Premier League
May 23: Final round of fixtures
EFL play-off finals
May 29: League Two (Wembley)
May 30: League One (Wembley)
May 31: Championship (Wembley)
European Championships
June 13: England v Croatia (Wembley)
June 18: England v Scotland (Wembley)
Tennis
June 14-20: Fever Tree Championships (Queen's Club)
After Stage 4 on June 21
European Championships
June 22: England v Czech Republic (Wembley)
June 26: Round of 16 (Wembley)
July 6 and July 7: Semi-finals (Wembley)
July 11: Final (Wembley)
Tennis
June 28-July 11: Wimbledon
Formula One
July 18: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)