Liverpool coach Pep Lijnders has tipped Trent Alexander-Arnold as a future captain at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has blossomed into one of the game’s premier full-backs at the age of 22.

As well as his on-field talents, Lijnders has been hugely impressed with how Alexander-Arnold carries himself and the mental strength he has.

Alexander-Arnold suffered heartache earlier in the summer when injury ruled him out of the England squad for Euro 2020.

He has returned to training with Liverpool with a spring in step, and Lijnders believes he has the whole package to be a captain of the club in the future.

“We’ve had some of the lads who were injured at the end of last season back with us, including Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Lijnders told the club’s official website.

I’m so proud of Trent. He was this natural technical talent when he was just 15 years old. He had all the characteristics I loved: a mentality to win, passionate to improve but his emotions sometimes took control instead of him taking control over the emotions. He trained with so much power and competition.

“He grew step by step into the wonderful guy he is now, surrounded by a lovely family, he created this superb personality. He has this aggression in a positive way.

“If someone represents this quote of Bill Shankly it’s him: playing at the highest level isn’t pressure, it’s a reward.

“I still see the same fire in his eyes in each training, but I don’t see this young guy anymore; I see a leader, I see someone who controls his emotions, a future captain. A leader by example.”

Alexander-Arnold has shown during his two appearances in pre-season that he is over the thigh injury which ruled him out of Euro 2020, and he will look to take his positive form into the new season.

Liverpool open their Premier League campaign against Norwich on August 14.

