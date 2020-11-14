If clubs are not to be allowed five substitutes this season to account for the strains of coronavirus, then a change to the transfer market may be a solution.

In the olden days, when HBO On Demand was in black and white, and when iPhones only came with settings to send faxes rather than email, the British transfer window used to run until some vague point in March.

Until the windows were standardised - sort of - to most of the summer and then January, clubs could airly dither in the market until the business end of the season, at which point they could stock up out of ambition or desperation, and take a tilt at the remaining games with fresh hope, or dreadful loan signings.

Instead, with the summer and a winter month, European teams often rush in at the last minute to take a punt on someone with a knackered knee, a dodgy attitude, or an unbecoming agent. Excellent long term plans are shredded because the people at the top think they know better. Hundreds of millions of pounds change hands but only a few clubs appear to act with prudence and forethought. Giving football clubs a deadline appears to fry their brains, to the benefit of very few people.

This season in particular, we should go back to the old ways. Players and managers are regularly complaining that this rescheduled season is causing fatigue and injuries at an exceptional rate. In the mid-season renaissance earlier in the year, clubs moved to five substitutes to protect those at risk of burnout. Fearing that extending that proviso into the next season would favour the clubs with more resources, the Premier League majority reverted to the old rules for the new campaign.

It’s an understandable logic, and not necessarily the wrong choice, but the negative impacts of the coronavirus in this particular area, and in a wider context, could be addressed by extending the transfer window into the spring.

For those clubs who know they are in relegation battles or on the cusp of a title or Champions League football, they could add a couple of players late on in the season to soften the blow of a last-minute covid absence. A vital player missing for a few weeks due to a muscle strain could be a decisive factor in a club’s ambitions - why not let them get a replacement in for a couple of months from a mid-table side who have nothing to play for?

Similarly, a club that is relegated early on in the year could be facing financial disaster when combined with a lack of ticket revenue. By allowing sides who know they have to raise funds in a firesale to do so when other clubs are desperate to reinforce, it would mitigate the impact of the forced nature of selling. At a time when Championship clubs and some Premier League clubs are already nervously eyeing their bottom line, even with a vaccine on the horizon, a relaxed window would give them greater flexibility and access to capital.

Of course, this still has its disadvantages. The richer clubs are better able to fix their mistakes and misfortunes, and poorer clubs may be exploited by those able to do so. But in an exceptional period it may be one of the least harmful alterations to make with sufficient upside to be compelling. It is hard to see the rules being changed now, but far more extensive changes were made in March this year when the season ground to a temporary halt - perhaps next March could see a similar overhaul.

