Thomas Tuchel has revealed he questioned Chelsea’s decision to sack Frank Lampard in talks he had before taking the manager’s job at Stamford Bridge.

After a season in which he steadied the ship during a transfer ban, Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in January of 2021.

Lampard’s future was up in the air in the weeks prior to his departure, and Tuchel held talks with the club before a decision was taken to axe the Blues legend.

The German has revealed that he questioned the decision, suggesting Lampard deserved more time.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said : "I actually said to the board, 'are you sure of doing this? Because they will not like you. Maybe he deserves more time.' Because when I think of Chelsea I think about Frank Lampard, John Terry, Petr Cech, Didier Drogba.

I think about him in the very first moment because he embodies everything that Chelsea is: hard work, aggressive player, big leader but at the same time a normal guy on the pitch and such a team player. A true, true legend.

Tuchel has admitted his suggestion fell on deaf ears, and he had to take the offer.

“But I clearly understood the choice was more or less made and it was take it or leave it,” the German said. “Then I hoped for a fair chance with the players because when you step in, there is not everybody happy from 20, 22 players.”

The decision to appoint Tuchel paid off as he led Chelsea to Champions League glory, and his side are among the favourites to win the Premier League in the new campaign.

