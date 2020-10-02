Wolves winger Adama Traore was named in the Spain squad by coach Luis Enrique on Friday, three days after also being called up by Mali.

Traore, who was born in Barcelona to Malian parents, has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between the two federations over the past 18 months. He can still represent either nation as he has not yet played senior international football.

The winger was selected by Luis Enrique for last month's fixtures against Germany and Ukraine, but was forced to withdraw from the squad following a positive COVID-19 test.

There is also a recall for Arsenal's on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos, while under-fire Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga retains his spot in the squad.

Levante midfielder Jose Campana is the only new name in the 25-man squad that also contains Barca wonderkid Ansu Fati, Tottenham Hotspur new boy Sergio Reguilon and Manchester City trio Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Rodri for their friendly against Portugal on Oct. 7 and two Nations League clashes against Switzerland on October 10 and Ukraine on October 13.

