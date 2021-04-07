After tying Kevin de Bruyne to a new contact , Manchester City are now aiming to do the same with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling before the end of the season.

City announced on Wednesday that De Bruyne had signed a two-year contract extension with the club, after Inside Football reported on Tuesday that tying the Belgian down was a key priority for City.

The club had been pushing for extended deals on improved terms for all three players and sources say that having secured De Bruyne, Foden is also close to an agreement - and there is hope Sterling will follow.

Premier League 'There is more to come' - De Bruyne signs two-year extension at Man City 5 HOURS AGO

Talks with De Bruyne and Foden have progressed more easily than with Sterling, who split with agent Aidy Ward recently.

De Bruyne’s new salary will also set the tone for what City might be willing to offer Erling Haaland in any talks with the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Pep Guardiola at the weekend spoke of how the club would struggle to sign a striker - labelling it “impossible”.

'In my heart' - Zidane hints at shock summer move - Euro Papers

He backtracked slightly on that ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Borussia Dortmund, and the statement should be treated with caution anyway as City are searching for an elite new forward for next season.

One thing City will attempt to make clear publicly in the coming weeks and months though is that they are not going to cave in to Borussia Dortmund’s huge demands for Haaland.

As part of the next stage of Guardiola’s rebuild, the club know it is vital their star players are kept happy and on long-term deals to protect their value.

Champions League Zinedine Zidane = unexpected genius - The Warm-Up 7 HOURS AGO