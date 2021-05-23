Sergio Aguero scored a brace in his final Premier League appearance as Manchester City thrashed Everton 5-0.

The hosts flew into the lead after just ten minutes as Kevin De Bruyne rifled a stunning effort past Jordan Pickford from 20 yards.

And three minutes later they made it two as Gabriel Jesus cut inside before lashing past the England goalkeeper.

The Toffees kept their heads up and won themselves a penalty as Ruben Dias took down Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the striker bore down on goal.

But Gylfi Sigurdsson's effort from the spot was well saved by the diving Ederson who kept City's 2-0 lead intact heading into half time.

City put the game to bed less than ten minutes into the second half as the brilliant Phil Foden shifted onto his right foot before lashing past Pickford from 12 yards.

Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. Image credit: Getty Images

The 10,000 supporters then roared Aguero on to the pitch for his final Premier League appearance for the club.

And the striker had his fairytale finish, scoring with a typically clinical inside the box just minutes after entering the fray, before netting another with a brilliant header following Fernandhino's cross.

The Champions finished their Premier League season in style with the perfect preparation for next week's Champions League final, while Everton missed out on a Europa League spot.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SERGIO AGUERO

A romantic ending to Aguero's time in England as the striker scored a brace in quicktime to the absolute joy of the returning city fans. One of the Premier League's best ever strikers and still so, so good.

TALKING POINT - PERFECT PREP FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Manchester City were electric from start to finish and treated their fans to a thrashing as they turned on the style.

With De Bruyne at his best, Aguero firing, and Fernandhino a rock in midfield, Guardiola has all of his biggest and best weapons to choose from ahead of next week's Champions League final.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. Image credit: Getty Images

This was the perfect preparation. Everton are no pushovers, but City made this look easy. Can they play the same freeflowing football next week? If they do, Chelsea have no chance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson 8, Zinchenko 7, Dias 7, Stones 7, Walker 6, Foden 7, Fernandhino 7, De Bruyne 8, Sterling 7, Jesus 7, Mahrez 7. Subs. Rodri 6, Torres 5, Aguero 10.

Everton: Pickford 6, Digne 6, Godfrey 5, Keane 6, Holgate 5, Doucoure 6, Allan 5, Davies 6, Sigurdsson 4, Richarlison 5, Calvert-Lewin 6. Subs. Iwobi 5, Nkounko 5, Bernard 6.

KEY MOMENTS

11' - GOAL! MAN CITY 1 EVERTON 0 (Kevin De Bruyne). Splendid stuff.De Bruyne, picks the ball up in acres of space but the touch is perfect because Mahrez has battered the pass at him. He then rifles the ball into the corner from 20 yards out.No chance Pickford.

14' - GOAL! MAN CITY 2 EVERTON 0 (Jesus). TURNING ON THE STYLE! Everton give the ball away at the halfway line, De Bruyne plays in Jesus who waits and waits before cutting inside and rifling home.Game over?

35' - PENALTY TO EVERTON! Ederson brings down Calvert-Lewin and Everton have a penalty! The 'keeper picks up a yellow but how is that not a red?

37' - PENALTY SAVED! Ederson dives to his right and saves the penalty!!!Sigurdsson denied!

44' - BAR! Mahrez whacks the crossbar!! So close to 3-0!!

53' - GOAL! MAN CITY 3 EVERTON 0 (Foden). That's the game put to bed. Foden grabs his 16th goal of the season before his 21st birthday. Jesus, to Sterling, to Foden who takes it on to his weaker right foot before smashing past Pickford. Aguero applauds.

71' - GOAL! MAN CITY 4 EVERTON 0 (Aguero). FAIRYTALE STUFF! Aguero has his goal! The fans go mental! It's vintage Aguero who picks up Fernandhino's pass, shifts right, shifts left, before before poking past Pickford with clinical brilliance. SERGIO SERGIO scream the fans.

76' - GOAL! MAN CITY 5 EVERTON 0 (Aguero). HE HAS ANOTHER! City are knocking it about with Aguero lurking on the last men. Fernandhino launches a cross into the box and Aguero leaps hard before sending a brilliant header into the net. HAT TRICK ON THE CARDS??

KEY STAT

