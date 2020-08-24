Ainsley Maitland-Niles in advanced talks with Wolves over proposed £20m move

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is reportedly in advanced talks with Wolves over a proposed £20m move from Arsenal, as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looks to raise funds.

Arteta is looking to bolster his squad in various potions this summer, but needs to raise funds from player sales if he is to bring in the numbers he needs to continue his Emirates revolution.

And Wolves have come to Arteta's aid with a £20m move for versatile Maitland-Niles, according to Sky Sports. The 22-year-old changed his agent during the season - often a sign a player is open to a transfer elsewhere - and despite playing a key role for the Gunners towards the end of last campaign, it looks as if he will be the first high profile Arsenal departure of this transfer window.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is also monitoring developments of Maitland-Niles, who represented England from U17 through to U21 level.

Analysis - the perfect player for a fluid Wolves

Even in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, £20m for a player who excelled in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, on the back of several other fine performances, in a variety of positions, seems like a steal.

Wolves have a very tight-knit squad, who know each other's game well, and, more importantly, can fill in for each other. Maitland-Niles fits that bill, as he is able to play in both midfield and defence.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has reiterated the need to strengthen, but only players he feels will enhance what he already has, and in Maitland-Niles, Nuno may have found that perfect addition.

Arteta would, in an ideal world, likely prefer to keep a young, talented homegrown player. But he has grand plans for the club, plans that will require backing, and £20m extra could go a long way to helping the Spaniard in his rebuild. Simply put, the move suits all parties, it is just the fee, from an Arsenal point of view, should really be higher.

