Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be fit to face Fulham on Sunday, according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson has been unable to play for Liverpool since their 1-1 draw against Brighton in November, but is now close to full fitness, Klopp said.

Champions League Klopp no longer sure he backs VAR after Midtjylland draw YESTERDAY AT 12:01

Oxlade-Chamberlain has now recovered from a knee problem, meaning the midfielder is also in contention for a return.

"Ali will train today and if everything is fine, he can play," Klopp told reporters.

"Apart from that, Oxlade-Chamberlain is in normal training. He was doing parts of training for a week or so. We'll see if the situation demands to involve him as soon as possible but I don't know if this weekend is that moment.

"We had a game (against Midtjylland) three days ago and we had some niggles, but it can be more. The diagnosis isn't done. Kostas (Tsimikas) we've to see, Diogo (Jota) - he got a knock."

Champions Liverpool are second in the league behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference and host Jose Mourinho's side next week after the game against 17th-placed Fulham.

Nightmare for Real and Barca as Mbappe and Neymar to stay at PSG - Euro Papers

"I hope none of our players will think about Tottenham when we're at Fulham. The situation is like it is, at the top of the table and everywhere there isn't a lot of distance between teams," Klopp said.

"Fulham are a really good side and the performances they've shown have all not been rewarded with results. The fight to stay in the league is tight as well and... if you let them play they'll play.

"Since Scott parker took over there, there's been constant development... getting promoted from the most difficult second tier in the world is a tough one and he did that as a pretty young coach. He's doing a good job, I respect that."

Champions League Klopp: 'One Liverpool record after another for Salah' YESTERDAY AT 11:21