Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have joined Chelsea and Manchester City in signalling their intention to withdraw from the European Super League.

The announcement on Sunday by the 12 clubs to form a breakaway Super League prompted a furious backlash across the continent.

protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Brighton on Tuesday evening gave a feeling of the mood among fans.

Premier League Man City confirm withdrawal as European Super League begins to crumble 2 HOURS AGO

Prior to the game, reports filtered through that Chelsea had signalled their intention to withdraw, but there has not yet been confirmation from Stamford Bridge, however that is expected imminently.

A short while later, Manchester City confirmed their intention to begin proceedings to withdraw from the Super League.

They have now been joined by Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in confirming their intention to withdraw.

With five of the six Premier League clubs officially confirming they are withdrawing (and Chelsea all but official) s the ball is in the court of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus who are the other six teams from the breakaway 12.

Sky Italia is claiming the entire project has been suspended, but that has not been confirmed whilst David Ornstein says that AC Milan have withdrawn.

Premier League 'We don't want it to happen' - Liverpool players release damning statement on Super League 2 HOURS AGO