Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham to win every match and has urged his side to be more ambitious and aggressive.

Spurs kick-off their Premier League campaign on Sunday against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And in an interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho has demanded his side go into every match with the confidence that they can win.

"Our ambition is to win every match," he said. "Our target is to go to every match, thinking and feeling that we go to that match to win. It doesn't matter the competition, the opponent, I want Tottenham to have this level of confidence to go to every match to win.

Some people say that when players lose 'It is not a problem' but I think it shows it is a problem!"

In Amazon's 'All or Nothing' series - detailing Mourinho's time at Spurs since he joined the club halfway through last season - the Portuguese says his squad is "too nice," and he wants them to show a more aggressive side this season.

"It is good to be nice lads, but it is good also to have that competitive mentality, that aggression and ambition that you need. I was never afraid to establish with my boys some difficult targets, and not be afraid of going for it."

Spurs captain and shotstopper Hugo Lloris has echoed Mourinho's comments and thinks the team must learn how to 'win ugly'.

"It can be true in football, you sometimes have to know how to win in the ugly way," the 33-year-old Frenchman told the Guardian.

"You don't always need to play fantastic to win, you just need to know how to win.

"That doesn't mean you can't be a good guy off the field, but when you are on the field you have to do everything you can. You might have to be naughty, to get the winning taste, but if you win that kind of game it makes you even stronger.

"You still need talent and team spirit and all the usual things, but sometimes that's not enough. The manager is trying to instil a winning mentality, which is something we all have to follow."

