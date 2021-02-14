Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was "very, very happy" with his side’s performance as they defeated Leeds United 4-2.

The win allowed them to move into the top half of the Premier League, and there were more reasons to be happy than just the three points.

A hat-trick for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marked a return to form for the Gabon striker after he had struggled to find the net following his new contract, and new signing Martin Odegaard impressed on his first league start for the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta said: "I'm very pleased with the result and very, very happy with the performance against a fantastic team that makes life so difficult for you. We handled the situations well.

"At half time I told them there's a team that will never give up and throw everything at you. They made it hard. You have 45 minutes - every action you have to be on full gas. You have 15 minutes' break then it's another 45 minutes."

Leeds played in their usual open style which allowed Arsenal to rack up the goals, something which the Spaniard believes could help his side rediscover their self-belief.

"It was great,” he said.

“The amount of chances created and the type of goals we scored. The confidence it gives playing against a team that are constantly pressing.

Arteta also praised Odegaard’s performance, saying: "To play in his league start against Leeds, to run the way he did, the way he was comfortable. He was great."

Aubameyang was relieved to get on the scoresheet, telling Sky Sports that he was: "Happy, really happy - my kids are going to be happy because they'll get it.

"I'm happy with the performance. I knew it'd be a hard game - they never gave up.

"The hat-trick means a lot to me. I'm a guy who always works hard. It's been a tough time for me.

"Everyone was giving a lot of love to me, my mum and my family. I have to say thank you to everyone at the club and the fans."

Arsenal face Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday before facing Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

