Arsenal have completed the loan signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid for a second successive season.

Ceballos had looked set to join Real Betis but he has been persuaded to return to north London.

"Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form," Gunners manager Mikel Arteta told the club's website.

"I love Dani’s passion and commitment and he’s a highly skilful player. We’re all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off."

Arteta has already signed Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian this summer though the club is under financial strain due to the coronavirus.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left the club to join Roma on a free transfer.

