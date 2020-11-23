Arsenal and Leeds say they are working with the police and authorities to track down individuals responsible for allegedly directing abuse at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media.

Sunday’s Premier League match saw Arsenal and Leeds United draw 0-0 at Elland Road, a result which left both sides in the bottom half of the table.

Premier League Tottenham are the best team in the Premier League - The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO

Arsenal winger Pepe saw red six minutes into the second half for a headbutt on Alioski, with the Leeds defender then approached after full time by a frustrated Kieran Tierney, who had to be dragged away after attempting to confront his opponent.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta branded the sending off “unacceptable”, and while Sky Sports pundit Patrice Evra was critical of Pepe, the former Manchester United defender also said Alioski “deserves an Oscar” for his role in the dismissal.

Evra said: “Really silly from Pepe. You are not playing a lot and Arteta gave you a chance, so do not cry when you don't play the next game.

Pepe is sent off for Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

“When you do that it is a frustration. It is silly. I think [Pepe] should say sorry to all his team-mates because Arsenal had a plan and of course everything changed."

He added: “Alioski deserves an Oscar. He played so well, if I was the Leeds coach I would be so happy with Alioski but come on, he looked like he broke his nose.”

The aftermath has led to both Pepe and Alioski receiving “vile abuse” on social media, with Arsenal intent on tracking the culprits down.

An Arsenal statement read:

We utterly condemn the vile abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media following our match against Leeds United. This is completely unacceptable and we will be working with the police and authorities to do everything we can to trace and prosecute the culprits.

Leeds also released the same statement in a show of solidarity with Sunday’s opponents.

Premier League 'Unacceptable' Pepe let Arsenal down, says Arteta 15 HOURS AGO