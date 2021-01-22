Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged Chelsea to keep faith with under-fire manager Frank Lampard.

The 2-0 loss at Leicester on Tuesday has heaped added pressure on Lampard, with reports suggesting the Blues are looking at possible alternatives should he fail to turn their form around.

Arteta went through something similar earlier in the campaign, but now has Arsenal playing well and rising in the standings.

The Spaniard says Chelsea, who have lost five of their last eight games, would be wise to look at what he went through at Arsenal as an example of how keeping faith is the best course of action.

"I have known Frank for a few years and I spent some time with him and I would like the club to support him and give him a chance," Arteta said.

He has huge experience as a player, he is an icon over there. You need time, and something we have not had in this calendar year is time to work on anything."

Arsenal's form dipped during November and December and Arteta only managed to turn the tide with a win over Chelsea on Boxing Day. They are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions.

"I can only talk about what I have experienced ... it was full support in difficult times," said Arteta, whose side face Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Arteta: Ozil is a great footballer but I want a different direction

"Fortunately if they see what you are trying to do is going to have rewards in the future, and they are a little bit patient, most of the time it pays off."

With additional reporting from Reuters

