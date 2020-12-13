Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has laid into Granit Xhaka after the Swiss midfielder was sent off for retaliating during his side's 1-0 loss to Burnley on Sunday.

The Gunners dominated the match for an hour but had their former skipper dismissed for raising his hands to Ashley Westwood on the hour-mark, just weeks after Nicolas Pepe was dismissed during the 0-0 draw at Leeds for a similar offence.

Arteta says the former Borussia Monchengladbach star's dismissal was arguably worse than that of his Ivorian team-mate, which Arteta branded "unacceptable" at the time.

"Same word [unacceptable]. And in these conditions, even worse," he told Sky Sports after the match.

"I think it's related to how much will and commitment they want to put into the games. they overstepped the line but it's not an excuse because I want them to be brave and be there.

I'm sure he will [take the blame].

Arteta was left particularly frustrated as his misfiring side had played well prior to the red card, missing numerous chances before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent a header into his own net.

Again we threw the game away by getting a silly red card. For 60-70 minutes we had total control of the game and we should have won it earlier.

"We were on top from the beginning of the game to the moment he got sent off. Even after he got sent off, we had some really good moments.

"I'm very concerned because we're not winning football matches and I'm here to provide wins to the team. Every day I'll work on it and scratch my head as you said."

Arsenal host high-flying Southampton on Wednesday as they try to avoid losing five straight home games for the first time in their history.

