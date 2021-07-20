Arsenal have reportedly pulled out of their pre-season trip to America due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp.

The Gunners opened their pre-season with a trip to Scotland, losing to Hibernian and drawing with Rangers, which teed them up for the Florida Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side were due to fly out to America on Wednesday, but they are now going to miss the game with Inter Milan on Sunday - with the Athletic reporting that the trip is off.

There has been no word from the Gunners, but the news throws their preparations for the Premier League opener against Brentford on August 13 into disarray.

Arteta said following the trip to Scotland that what his players needed were match minutes to hone their sharpness and skills.

They will now miss two games, meaning their final two matches before facing Brentford will be against Chelsea and Tottenham in the Mind Series on August 1 and 8 respectively.

